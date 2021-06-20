Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

