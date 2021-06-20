Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

