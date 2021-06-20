Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $22.20

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.