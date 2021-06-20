Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $45.00

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.