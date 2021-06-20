Analysts Set Expectations for Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orbital Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.