Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $23.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

