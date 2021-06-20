Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 2,711,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,860. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 63.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $10,591,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

