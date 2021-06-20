Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in May

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

