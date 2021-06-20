Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490,585 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $265,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

