Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 466,322 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of Aptiv worth $409,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,816. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $147.27 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

