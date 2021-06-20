Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.