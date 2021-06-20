ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €29.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

