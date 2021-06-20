Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$35.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.14.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.328822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

