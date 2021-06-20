Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.21. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 1,608,977 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

