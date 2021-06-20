Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Quiet Period Set To End on June 23rd

Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ARTAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 23rd. Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ARTAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

