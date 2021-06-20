Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 418,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

