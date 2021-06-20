Aspen Group’s (ASPU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

