Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.88 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

