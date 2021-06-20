AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.