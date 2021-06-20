Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

JG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.