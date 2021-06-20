Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 309,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 228,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

