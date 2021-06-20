Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $102.67. 2,102,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,477. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49.

