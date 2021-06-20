Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 15,799 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. 55,118,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139,248. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

