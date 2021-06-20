Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The firm has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.