Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKL stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 20,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.