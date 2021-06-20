Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,564 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $623.31. 24,560,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,617,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $645.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

