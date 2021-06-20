Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 56,371 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.20. 2,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,280. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.