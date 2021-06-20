Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. 4,408,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,460. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

