Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,066 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

