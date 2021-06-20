Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 11,965,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

