Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Square by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.05. 8,518,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,873. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.92 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

