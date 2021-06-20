Aviva PLC Buys 657 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

