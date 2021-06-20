Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.