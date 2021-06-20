Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3,857.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $368.43 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

