Aviva PLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $58.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

