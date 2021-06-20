Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 469,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

