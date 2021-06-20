Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 318,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 562,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 117,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $2,227,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.