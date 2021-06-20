Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,590. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.69.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

