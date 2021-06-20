Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. 65,706,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

