Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given “Buy” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

AYTU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,228,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,869. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,342,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 258,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

