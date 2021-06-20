B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

