Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

