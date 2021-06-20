Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.76 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

