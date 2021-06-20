Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $266.56 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

