Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,684 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

