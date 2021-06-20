Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

