Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $412,190.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,138,950 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

