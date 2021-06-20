Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

