Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,191,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

