Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $379.37 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.